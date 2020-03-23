Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 2,449 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

