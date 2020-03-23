Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.32 on Monday. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

