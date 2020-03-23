Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LSI opened at $74.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

