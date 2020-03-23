Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.