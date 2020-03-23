Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -25.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

