Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $19.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $187.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.78. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lam Research from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

