Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

GMRE opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

