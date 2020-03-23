MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.24

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

MIND C.T.I. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.49. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

