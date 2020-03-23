International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 6th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $102.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 116,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,560,562 shares of company stock worth $189,130,960 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.