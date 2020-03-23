Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 176.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

AHH opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

