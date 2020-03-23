Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of KBAL opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

