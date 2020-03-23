Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.60. Viva Energy Group has a 1 year low of A$1.64 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.30), for a total transaction of A$73,400.00 ($52,056.74).

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

