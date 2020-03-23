Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

MO opened at $34.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

