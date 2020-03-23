Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1569 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 102.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
