Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1569 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 102.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

