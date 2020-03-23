Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Sasol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sasol by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
