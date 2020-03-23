Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Sasol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sasol by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

