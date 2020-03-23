DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

DXC Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DXC Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DXC Technology to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

DXC opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Dividend History for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.15 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.15 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Position in Qualys Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Position in Qualys Inc
Axos Financial Inc Stake Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP
Axos Financial Inc Stake Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP
Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 2,449 Shares of National HealthCare Co.
Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 2,449 Shares of National HealthCare Co.
Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
Life Storage Inc Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP
Life Storage Inc Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report