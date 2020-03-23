DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

DXC Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DXC Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DXC Technology to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

DXC opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

