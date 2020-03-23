Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a payout ratio of -28.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BRG opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a current ratio of 164.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

