Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 106,662 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,662 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Vipshop by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Vipshop by 15.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $17,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

