Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

WPM opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

