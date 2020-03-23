Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 8th

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.