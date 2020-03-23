Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 8th

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

