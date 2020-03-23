American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

NYSE AVD opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

