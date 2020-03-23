Getty Realty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.
NYSE GTY opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75.
In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
About Getty Realty
