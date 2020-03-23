Getty Realty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

NYSE GTY opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

