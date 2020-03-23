GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
GeoPark has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
