Seven Group Holdings Ltd (SVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Seven Group stock opened at A$9.49 ($6.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.48. Seven Group has a 12 month low of A$10.51 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of A$21.96 ($15.57).

In other news, insider Warwick Smith sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57), for a total transaction of A$41,922.00 ($29,731.91). Also, insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar acquired 2,816 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

