Virtus Health Ltd (VRT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on April 16th

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Virtus Health stock opened at A$2.16 ($1.53) on Monday. Virtus Health has a 52-week low of A$2.53 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.28. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

About Virtus Health

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

