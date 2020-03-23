Virtus Health Ltd (VRT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on April 16th

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of Virtus Health stock opened at A$2.16 ($1.53) on Monday. Virtus Health has a 52-week low of A$2.53 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.28. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.
About Virtus Health
