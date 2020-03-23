SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
SG Fleet Group stock opened at A$1.00 ($0.71) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. SG Fleet Group has a twelve month low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of A$3.25 ($2.30).
SG Fleet Group Company Profile
