SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

SG Fleet Group stock opened at A$1.00 ($0.71) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. SG Fleet Group has a twelve month low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of A$3.25 ($2.30).

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

