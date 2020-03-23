Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 9th

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.