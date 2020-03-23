Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 38.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

