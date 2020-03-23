Deutsche Bank Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.35 ($53.90).

Alstom stock opened at €32.81 ($38.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.84. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

