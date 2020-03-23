ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 18 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 18 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 23 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 21.35.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

