Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of CYOU opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $566.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

