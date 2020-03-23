SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

SAGE opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

