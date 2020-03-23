Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bodycote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

BYPLF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.