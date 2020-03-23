Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE CLH opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

