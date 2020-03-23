Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mckinley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $7.12 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $521.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.