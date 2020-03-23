Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

