Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quantum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QMCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 568,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,262,993.52. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

