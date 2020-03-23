DA Davidson Comments on Okta Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,868.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Earnings History and Estimates for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report