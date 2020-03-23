DA Davidson Comments on Okta Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,868.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

