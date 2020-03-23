Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Panasonic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $6.66 on Monday. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

