Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Panasonic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $6.66 on Monday. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report