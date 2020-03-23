Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.47. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.