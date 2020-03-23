FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average is $266.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $206.92 and a 12-month high of $310.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

