Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

ALGN opened at $144.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.58. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.