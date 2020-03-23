Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Earnings History and Estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Changyou.Com Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Piper Sandler
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bodycote PLC’s FY2022 Earnings
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Clean Harbors Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Nextgen Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report