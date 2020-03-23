Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Earnings History and Estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

