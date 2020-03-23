Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teijin Adr Rep in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TINLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.