Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tosoh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tosoh in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Tosoh Company Profile
Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.