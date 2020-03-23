Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

