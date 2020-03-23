Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/20/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “
- 3/9/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/6/2020 – Diamond S Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Diamond S Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/4/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/28/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “
- 1/24/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “
DSSI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
