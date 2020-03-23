Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Diamond S Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Diamond S Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

1/24/2020 – Diamond S Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

DSSI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

