Best Buy (BBY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

3/19/2020 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $86.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Best Buy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/19/2020 – Best Buy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $51.65 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

