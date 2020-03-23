Analyzing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) & Microwave Filter (NYSE:MFCO)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Microwave Filter alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microwave Filter and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter 3.48% 11.19% 7.62% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microwave Filter and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.47 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microwave Filter.

Volatility and Risk

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Microwave Filter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.